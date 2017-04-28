Saints take safety Williams in second round of NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints used their second-round draft choice to further bolster a secondary that struggled in pass coverage last season, selecting Utah safety Marcus Williams.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Williams, picked 42nd overall on Friday night, intercepted five passes in 11 games last season and also had five interceptions in 2015, when he was selected first-team All-Pac-12.
The Saints have now used two of their first three draft choices to bolster a secondary which struggled last season. New Orleans ranked last in the NFL in yards passing allowed. A night earlier, the Saints used their top pick, the 11th overall, to take Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Williams describes himself as a confident player and sounds like one when describing his game.
"I'm able to get sideline to sideline. I'm that guy that wants to take the ball away regardless of where I'm at and I can make tackles," Williams said.
Williams impressed scouts with his 43½-inch vertical leap, tied from the second highest of any prospect at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, and only a half-inch lower than the highest leap.
He played basketball in high school in the Los Angeles area.
"I dunked on a couple people," he said.
He credited his ball skills to his basketball background and to playing receiver in high school.
Williams joins a position group that includes former first round draft choice Kenny Vaccaro, second-round pick Vonn Bell, recently re-acquired veteran free agent Rafael Bush and second-year safety Erik Harris.
New Orleans also has two picks in Friday night's third round, the latter coming from New England as part of a trade in March that sent receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.
Through three picks, the Saints have yet to take an edge pass-rusher, a position of need.
One of the reasons the Saints struggled in pass defense last season was because of an inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.
New Orleans' defense had 30 sacks last season — more than only five teams — and ranked 27th in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt.
The Saints also had the last pick in Thursday night's first round, using that to select Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
