Sports

April 29, 2017 10:24 AM

Andy Murray losses to Thiem in Barcelona Open semifinals

By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

World No. 1 Andy Murray lost to Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the Barcelona Open semifinals on Saturday.

Murray's defeat came a week after he exited the third round at Monte Carlo. That loss prompted Murray to enter Barcelona to whip up some form for the French Open following a right elbow injury.

Nine-time winner Rafael Nadal played Horacio Zeballaos of Argentina in the other semifinal later Saturday.

Thiem started strong, breaking Murray's first two service games before adding a third break en route to taking the first set.

The ninth-ranked Thiem had a break point in the second set, but Murray held serve and broke him back to even the match at a set apiece.

Murray was again in trouble at 4-2 down in the decisive set, and folded when he failed to successfully return Thiem's deep lob on match point.

It was Thiem's first win in three meetings against Murray.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pioneer softball team comes back to state game

Pioneer softball team comes back to state game 1:26

Pioneer softball team comes back to state game
Prosecutor to court: 3:24

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."
No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 2:02

No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

View More Video

Sports Videos