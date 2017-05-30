Columbus State women’s basketball adds three transfers

COLUMBUS – Following a 31-2 season, Columbus State University head women’s basketball coach Anita Howard has announced the addition of three transfers to the Lady Cougar program.
Tatum Jarvis, Kesheria McNeil and Machala Raymonville will all wear a Lady Cougar uniform for the 2017-18 season.
Jarvis joins the Lady Cougars after starting her career at Division I Charleston Southern. The 6-foot wing averaged just shy of 10 points per game as a freshman and raised her average to 12.9 points per night in her sophomore season. Jarvis was the team’s leading scorer and 3-point shooter as a sophomore, knocking it down from beyond the arc at a 32.4 percent clip.
"Tatum is a big guard that's going to bring instant offense to the program,” Howard said. “We're looking for her to come in and challenge defensive efforts from our opponents. She can play multiple positions for us due to her ability to stretch the defense with her sharp shooting capability.”
McNeil comes to Columbus State after a standout junior college career and one season at Winston-Salem State. The 5-foot-8 guard was the second-leading scorer for the Rams as a junior at 11.7 points per contest. McNeil started her collegiate career at Miami Dade College, where she was an All-Region and All-Conference selection. As a sophomore, she finished 10th in the country averaging 19.1 points.
“Kesheria is a heady guard with great athleticism that will fit right into our uptempo system,” Howard commented. “We're looking for her to be a seasoned scoring threat from the point guard position who can distribute the ball as well as defend.”
Raymonville is a familiar name amongst Peach Belt Conference circles, as she transfers to CSU from Armstrong State. The 5-foot-9 guard played her first three seasons for former Lady Cougar assistant Fala Bullock. Raymonville wrapped up her best collegiate campaign last season, averaging 16.3 points per game and drawing All-PBC recognition. Last year, Raymonville turned in eight games of at least 20 points, including 25 in a 79-60 loss in Columbus.
“Machala will add another scoring dimension to go along with our high powered scoring offense,” Howard added. “She is already familiar with the Peach Belt style of play and her strength and size will be utilized from both the guard and forward positions. I am glad we are able to keep her a part of the Peach Belt family."
Columbus State captured the PBC regular season and tournament titles in Howard’s first season. The Lady Cougars hosted and won the NCAA Southeast Regional and made it to the Elite Eight.
Other members of the Lady Cougars’ signing class will be announced in the coming days.
