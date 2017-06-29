Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year deal

FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers forward Jordan Weal 40) controls the puck during the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. The Flyers have re-signed Weal to a two-year deal. General manager Ron Hextall announced the deal Thursday night, June 29. Weal agreed to stay in Philadelphia, reaching a deal less than 48 hours before he would've become an unrestricted free agent.