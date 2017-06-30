Raiders guard Gabe Jackson agrees to $56M, 5-year deal

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson 66) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif. The Oakland Raiders have locked up another member of their stellar 2014 draft class, agreeing to a five-year extension to keep guard Gabe Jackson under contract through the 2022 season. A person familiar with the deal said Friday, June 30, 2017, that it is worth $56 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal and its terms have not been announced.