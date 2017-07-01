Pens lose free agents Kunitz, Bonino, Daley, re-sign Schultz

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2016, file photo, Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi 31) blocks a shot on goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas. The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will look a lot different as they go for a three-peat. The Penguins signed defenseman Matt Hunwick and goaltender Antti Niemi and lost defensemen Trevor Daley and Ron Hainsey and center Nick Bonino on the first day of free agency on Saturday, July 1, 2017.