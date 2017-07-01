Sports

July 01, 2017 9:54 PM

Villalba scores twice, Atlanta United blanks Crew 2-0

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Hector Villalba scored twice, Alec Kann had an assist and earned his fourth shutout and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.

Atlanta struck in the 27th minute when the Crew defense didn't get a touch on Kann's goal kick, and Villaba beat goalkeeper Zach Steffen to the ball.

Villalba picked up his eighth goal in the 64th minute when a deflection to the middle of the box ended up on his foot and he rolled the ball between a defender's legs passed the shielded Steffen. Villalba immediately left the game with cramps.

Altanta (8-7-2) moved past Columbus (8-10-1) for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Kann made just one save in helping Atlanta end a 0-4-1 road skid. Columbus had scored in 19 straight home matches.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Glenwood baseball captures 22nd state championship

Glenwood baseball captures 22nd state championship 0:42

Glenwood baseball captures 22nd state championship
Columbus baseball wins Game 1 of doubleheader on walk-off 0:36

Columbus baseball wins Game 1 of doubleheader on walk-off
Glenwood baseball dance-off with Northside Methodist Academy 1:39

Glenwood baseball dance-off with Northside Methodist Academy

View More Video

Sports Videos