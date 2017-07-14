Rasmus’ father on Rays’ statement: ‘It leaves the wrong impression’

7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered Pause

1:28 Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

17:36 Who will contend with Alabama in the SEC? Jason and Jordan break them down

6:51 What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down

10:05 Chasing Bama: Jason and Jordan break down the Tide, and others, at SEC Media Days

9:09 Who are the favorites in the SEC this season? Jason and Jordan break them down

1:59 Minkah Fitzpatrick on leading Alabama's defense

5:10 The top moments and insights from the first day of SEC Media Days

2:08 Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card