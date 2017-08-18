Phenix City native Tommy Hicks to hold book signing at Mike & Ed’s

Phenix City native Tommy Hicks will be holding a book signing Saturday afternoon at a local barbecue restaurant for the third printing of his book on Alabama Crimson Tide football, “Game of My Life.”
The book signing will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mike & Ed’s, 2001 Crawford Road in Phenix City. Books will be available at the restaurant for $22.
Hicks, who was an award-winning Alabama journalist in Montgomery, Anniston and Mobile, originally published the book in 2006, but has continued to add chapters for each additional printing.
The book features former Alabama greats talking about their most memorable moments playing for the Crimson Tide. Included are four Phenix City players, David Ray, Woodrow Lowe, Eddie Lowe and Jeremiah Castille.
The two new chapters this year include Tyrone Prothro talking about 2005 Southern Miss game and Jake Coker on the 2015 national championship victory over Clemson.
Among other also featured: Cornelius Bennett, Major Ogilvie, Lee Roy Jordan, Ken Stabler, Bobby Humphrey, Lee Roy Jordan, Van Tiffin, Joey Jones, Richard Todd and Harry Gilmer.
