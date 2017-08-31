Sports

Cubs SS Russell has setback in recovery from foot injury

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 12:20 AM

CHICAGO

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was called back to Chicago to be examined after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a right foot injury.

Russell was scratched from a rehab game with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday after experiencing soreness. The 2016 All-Star has been sidelined since early August after straining the foot.

"Tough one," manager Joe Maddon said. "You look at the shortstop position. Of course, Javy (Javier Baez) is doing a wonderful job. But after that, it becomes different. We were counting on this to happen, Addy to get back quickly. Hopefully, it's not going to be anything prolonged. That's such an important position."

The news on ace Jon Lester (left lat tightness and shoulder fatigue) was more encouraging. He is scheduled to pitch Saturday against Atlanta after his 50-pitch bullpen session Wednesday went well.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered
Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

View More Video