September 2, 2017 7:12 AM

Hanson in 3-stroke lead after 2nd round of Czech Masters

The Associated Press
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic

Chris Hanson shot a 6-under-par 66 to take a three-stroke lead at the Czech Masters on Saturday at the end of a second round that was delayed by heavy rain.

Weather conditions forced the suspension of play on Friday, right after Hanson birdied his first hole.

After the round resumed on Saturday, the Englishman added six more birdies and a bogey to finish at 10-under 134 overall.

Fellow countryman Lee Slattery, who completed the second round with a 7-under 65 before play was suspended, is second, with another Englishman, James Morrison, one stroke behind Slattery in third after carding a 70.

Morrison is one shot ahead of South Africa's Haydn Porteous, Chile's Felipe Aguilar and Sweden's Pontus Widegren.

The third round is scheduled to begin later Saturday.

Sports