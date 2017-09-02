Panthers cut 3-time All-Pro P Lee, QB Webb to get down to 53

2:05 Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads Pause

1:22 What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

2:43 Shannon Phillips talks about addiction recovery

2:35 These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

5:07 File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

0:40 Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

2:25 Pierson describes what life was like as a Harris County sheriff's deputy

6:37 Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy