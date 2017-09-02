Sports

September 2, 2017 2:23 PM

Panthers cut 3-time All-Pro P Lee, QB Webb to get down to 53

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The Panthers cut three-time All-Pro punter Andy Lee and third-string quarterback/special teams player Joe Webb to trim roster to 53 players.

The Panthers kept less-experienced and less-expensive punter Michael Palardy, who filled in last season after Lee was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Lee, who was All-Pro in 2007, 2011 and 2012 playing for San Francisco, is expected to receive interest from the Arizona Cardinals now that he's a free agent.

Carolina isn't done making moves.

The Panthers kept two kickers on the roster Saturday, and are actively attempting to trade veteran Graham Gano. Seventh-round draft pick Harrison Butker is also on the roster.

Once the Panthers get down to one kicker they're expected to add a safety because they only have three on the roster.

Wide receiver Brenton Bersin, offensive linemen Gino Gradkowski and Chris Scott and safety L.J. MCray joined injured reserve.

