September 2, 2017 9:19 PM

Raynard passes North Carolina A&T past Gardner-Webb, 45-3

The Associated Press
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.

Lamar Raynard threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina A&T won its season opener for the fifth straight time, thumping Gardner-Webb on the road Saturday, 45-3.

Raynard, who set a single-season school record a year ago by completing 64.6 percent of his passes, connected on 19 of 22 attempts.

Marquell Cartwright got the Aggies on the board with a 3-yard run to cap a four-play, 45-yard drive after North Carolina A&T held Gardner-Webb to a four-and-out to start the game. Raynard ran 8 yards for a score and found Malik Wilson with a 61-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 19-0 lead after one quarter.

The Aggies defense held the Runnin' Bulldogs to just 114 yards of offense in the game, with just 80 yards rushing.

Gardner-Webb's lone score came after a 14-play, 59-yard fourth-quarter drive ended with a 25-yard Pat Schumacher field goal.

