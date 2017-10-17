GSWA releases Week 10 high school football polls

The Manchester Blue Devils closed the gap in the GSWA polls but saw no movement as far as their ranking in Week 10.
Manchester still sits at No. 3 in Class A after improving to 8-0 with a 24-16 victory over Brookstone Friday. The Blue Devils now only trail No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian by 12 points in the poll.
Manchester remains the only local team to receive any votes.
Below are the GSWA polls in their entirety. Please note that the number in parentheses represents the number of first-place votes the team received, and the number to the right is the total points it received from the voters.
Class 7A
1. Lowndes (9) - 152
2. Archer (7) - 145
3. Grayson - 118
4. South Forsyth - 104
5. Colquitt County - 90
6. Tift County - 81
7. Walton - 72
8. McEachern - 51
9. North Gwinnett - 33
10. Brookwood - 20
Others receiving votes: Marietta 5, Mill Creek 5, Parkview 4, North Paulding 1
Class 6A
1. Lee County (14) - 158
2. Tucker (1) - 143
3. Mays (1) - 127
4. Dalton - 99
5. Northside-Warner Robins - 94
6. Harrison - 79
7. Coffee - 62
8. Winder-Barrow - 55
9. Douglas County - 24
10. Langston Hughes - 14
Others receiving votes: Glynn Academy 11, Richmond Hill 7, Allatoona 3, Brunswick 3, Alexander 2, Sequoyah 1
Dropped out: Alexander (9)
Class 5A
1. Rome (15) - 159
2. Stockbridge (1) - 136
3. Buford - 128
4. Warner Robins - 113
5. Jones County - 105
6. Griffin - 71
7. Carver-Atlanta - 55
8. Starr’s Mill - 47
9. Flowery Branch - 33
10. Kell - 12
Others receiving votes: Wayne County 7, Carrollton 5, Ware County 5, Banneker 3, Clarke Central 1
Dropped out: Carrollton (6)
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (16) - 160
2. Thomson - 143
3. Jefferson - 114
4. Ridgeland - 111
5. Blessed Trinity - 87
6. Marist - 77
7. Burke County - 68
8. Woodward Academy - 44
9. Troup - 36
10. Cedartown - 20
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 12, Heritage-Catoosa 7, Eastside-Covington 1
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove (16) - 160
2. Greater Atlanta Christian - 135
3. Peach County - 129
4. Jenkins-Savannah - 113
5. Calhoun - 96
6. Bremen - 75
7. Crisp County - 63
8. Morgan County - 49
9. Monroe Area - 22
10. Lovett - 18
Others receiving votes: Windsor Forest 12, Pike County 6, Dawson Co. 2
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (16) - 160
2. Screven County - 127
3. Thomasville - 110
4. Hapeville Charter - 107
5. Brooks County - 83
6. Rabun County - 80
7. Jefferson County - 61
8. Heard County - 58
9. Callaway - 35
10. Dodge County - 34
Others receiving votes: Swainsboro 9, Toombs County 2
Class A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (16) - 160
2. Prince Avenue Christian - 150
3. Manchester - 138
4. Tattnall Square - 100
5. Irwin County - 91
6. Mount Paran Christian - 75
7. Macon County - 48
8. Emanuel County Institute - 45
9. Clinch County - 34
T10. Stratford Academy - 19
T10. Wesleyan - 19
Others receiving votes: Charlton County 4, Mt. Zion-Carroll 3, Calvary Day 2, Athens Academy 1, Commerce 1
