Sports

Herschel Walker commends Georgia’s depth at running back

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

October 18, 2017 12:54 PM

Former Georgia running back Herschel Walker knows a good ball carrier when he sees one. And for Walker, his alma mater’s backfield is packed with them.

Walker spoke highly of Georgia’s running back depth on Tuesday before a speaking engagement in Columbus. When asked about Georgia’s tailback trio of Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner’s face quickly lit up.

“They’ve really got more (than three running backs), that’s what’s so funny,” Walker said. “I’m glad to see that. They’ve got so much talent at the running back position. Sometimes, it takes one to spark others. Chubb, Michel and Swift, you watch all those guys play, and you go, ‘Wow, man. They’ve got a lot of talent.’”

The days of running backs like Walker getting 30 or 40 carries per game are numbered, but in Walker’s eyes, it’s a good thing. He explained that with athletes getting bigger, faster and stronger, making one player take so many carries is just illogical.

To Walker, the most important aspect of the Georgia running backs is they all have different strengths. In his opinion, it keeps defenses on edge, forcing them to prepare for more than just one guy.

“You’ve got Chubb, who’s a power guy with a little speed. He’s strong,” Walker said. “You’ve got Michel, who’s a little swift, got movement and can catch the ball. You’ve got Swift, who’s quick and got so much talent. You keep going down the line, and they all bring different things to the table. I think that’s what makes them great.”

Walker didn’t save his praise for just the running backs, either. He spoke highly of true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, who stepped in after starter Jacob Eason was injured in the season opener. Fromm has promptly led the Bulldogs to their first 7-0 start since 2005.

“Eason was like the Freshman of the Year, but now he’s not playing because Fromm is playing so well,” Walker said. “My impression (of Fromm) is he’s a leader, and that’s what you want on a team. Your quarterback’s got to be the leader.

“You watch the way he plays, but you also consider that he’s got the pedigree to be a leader. You watch the things he’s done in the past, and you tell yourself that the guy’s done it before.”

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

