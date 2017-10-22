Chattahoochee Valley High School Football Rundown: Week 11

There are two weeks left in the high school football regular season in Alabama and Georgia, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions.
Two local teams — Central and Calvary Christian — have won their divisions, but besides those squads very little is secured. That’s in large part due to teams like the Columbus Blue Devils, which likely knocked Carver out of playoff contention and asserted themselves as a team not going down without a fight.
Here is the latest Rundown. All upcoming games are on Friday unless otherwise indicated:
1. Central Record: 8-0 (5-0) Last Week: W 52-30 at Lee-Montgomery This Week: vs Prattville, 8 p.m.
2. Manchester Record: 8-0 (5-0) Last Week: Bye Week This Week: vs Hawkinsville, 7:30 p.m.
3. Northside Record: 7-1 (4-1) Last Week: W 7-0 vs Shaw This Week: vs Cairo (Kinnett Stadium), 5 p.m.
I wasn’t there at Kinnett Stadium Thursday when the Patriots and the Raiders met, but from what I can gather injury issues coupled with some questionable officiating hindered Northside. While spotty refereeing was not exclusive to Kinnett Stadium -- The officiating job at Memorial Stadium Thursday was simply inexcusable -- there has to be questions about just how strong this Patriots team is. We’ll find out for sure Friday afternoon.
4. Marion County Record: 7-1 (4-1) Last Week: Bye Week This Week: vs Dooly County, 7:30 p.m.
5. Hardaway Record: 3-5 (2-3) Last Week: L 55-41 vs Americus-Sumter This Week: vs Carver (Memorial Stadium), 8 p.m.
6. Spencer Record: 5-3 (2-1) Last Week: W 35-7 vs Lamar County This Week: vs Callaway (Kinnett Stadium), 8 p.m.
7. Brookstone Record: 5-3 (3-2) Last Week: Bye Week This Week: vs Schley County, 7:30 p.m.
8. Glenwood Record: 6-4 (3-2) Last Week: W 42-7 at Springwood This Week: vs Abbeville Christian Academy, 8 p.m.
The Gators had a tough start to the 2017 season but have gotten into a groove with three consecutive region victories. Glenwood has outscored its opponents in those games 107-13, which indicates the Gators are peaking at the right time. With the AISA Class 3A playoffs just around the corner, head coach Jason Gibson’s crew couldn’t have picked a better time to do so.
9. Chattahoochee County Record: 5-3 (5-2) Last Week: W 19-7 at Terrell County This Week: at Randolph-Clay, 7:30 p.m.
10. Harris County Record: 4-4 (1-1) Last Week: W 35-7 vs Veterans This Week: at Bainbridge, 7:30 p.m.
11. Columbus Record: 3-5 (2-3) Last Week: W 36-13 vs Carver This Week: vs Americus-Sumter (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m. Thursday
12. Calvary Christian Record: 4-5 (3-1) Last Week: W 30-27 at Griffin Christian This Week: vs Georgia Force, 7:30 p.m.
13. Carver Record: 2-6 (2-3) Last Week: L 36-13 vs Columbus This Week: vs Hardaway (Memorial Stadium), 8 p.m.
Friday’s loss to Columbus snapped what was an eight-game win streak in the rivalry for Carver that dated back to 1990. This is the second time this season Carver has had a longstanding win streak end, with Spencer’s victory on Aug. 25 snapping a run dating back to 1998. The last time Carver lost to Spencer and Columbus in the same season? 1977. Quite frankly, that’s unacceptable.
14. Russell County Record: 2-6 (1-4) Last Week: Bye Week This Week: at Carver-Montgomery, 8 p.m.
15. Jordan Record: 1-7 (0-3) Last Week: L 49-15 at Heard County This Week: vs Temple (Memorial Stadium), 5 p.m.
16. Shaw Record: 1-7 (0-5) Last Week: L 7-0 vs Northside This Week: vs Westover (Kinnett Stadium), 7 p.m. Thursday
17. Kendrick Record: 1-7 (1-3) Last Week: L 82-0 at Peach County This Week: at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
18. Pacelli Record: 0-8 (0-5) Last Week: L 46-6 vs Greenville This Week: vs Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.
19. Smiths Station Record: 0-8 (0-6) Last Week: L 52-7 vs Auburn This Week: at Ramsay, 8 p.m.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments