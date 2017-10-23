Grill Hill: Rubber meets the road in key weekend matchups

Like Alabama playing a hapless Tennessee team, my picks took care of business and then some last week.
My latest slate of game projetions went 11-4, which was a nice bounceback from the worst week of the season. The high marks for the fall (77-39) will now be at risk, as several key region, conference and division matchups are up next.
High Schools
Cairo at Northside (Kinnett Stadium), 5 p.m.
Friday’s first of two games at Kinnett Stadium is a Region 1-4A matchup that will likely decide the region’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs. The Patriots are coming off a 7-0 win over Shaw, while Cairo trounced Westover 39-6. This game has all the makings of a classic, and I’m going with the home Patriots to edge out a sneaky Syrupmakers team.
- Northside 24, Cairo 21
Harris County at Bainbridge, 7:30 p.m.
- Bainbridge 27, Harris County 17
Callaway at Spencer (Kinnett Stadium), 8 p.m.
- Callaway 31, Spencer 21
Hardaway at Carver (Memorial Stadium), 8 p.m.
The Carver Tigers season went from bad to worst last week, as multiple turnovers doomed the Tigers in the team’s first loss to Columbus since 1990. With their playoff hopes holding on by a thread, they face Hardaway and Hawks running back Marco Lee, who ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns last Thursday. Something tells me Lee leaves the Tigers hurting after yet another big night on the ground.
- Hardaway 28, Carver 14
Prattville at Central, 8 p.m.
- Central 45, Prattville 30
NCAA Football
Georgia vs Florida (EverBank Field), 3:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs put their undefeated record on the line against a Florida team that is reeling from two straight losses. There’s nothing these Gators would like more than to ruin the Bulldogs’ hopes of a national title run, but the Florida offense has shown no evidence they could pull the upset. I predict Florida puts a real scare into Georgia in Jacksonville, but ultimately the Bulldogs sneak out of the Sunshine State with a win.
- Georgia 31, Florida 23
N.C. State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
- Notre Dame 27, N.C. State 21
Penn State at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.
- Penn State 24, Ohio State 20
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.
- Texas A&M 35, Mississippi State 28
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Led by former Harris County Tiger TaQuon Marshall, the Yellow Jackets have two losses this season by a combined two points. They travel to South Carolina to face Clemson, which returns to the field for the first time since being upset by Syracuse. Clemson’s title hopes are likely contingent on going undefeated the rest of the way, and the Yellow Jackets will make the Tigers faithful sweat this one out. Georgia Tech, however, will fall in yet another one-possession showdown.
- Clemson 23, Georgia Tech 17
NFL
Falcons at Jets, 1 p.m.
The Falcons have looked absolutely abysmal through six games, “highlighted” by their embarrassing loss to the Patriots. The Jets, meanwhile, have made their presumed tanking look a bit sloppy, as they sit at a respectable 3-4. Something has to give for the Falcons, and though the Jets do their best to leave Atlanta winless in the AFC East, the Falcons finally remember how to football correctly.
- Falcons 20, Jets 17
Raiders at Bills, 1 p.m.
- Bills 31, Raiders 28
Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.
This showdown may prove very important as the entire NFC South tries to sort itself out. Carolina’s offense looked completely lost in its loss to the Bears, while the Bucs battled it out with the Bills before losing on a late field goal. Somebody has to win this game, and I have a hunch it will be the home squad in a tight one.
- Buccaneers 20, Panthers 13
Texans at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.
- Seahawks 41, Texans 31
Cowboys at Redskins, 4:25 p.m.
- Cowboys 28, Redskins 24
