Justyn Ross honored for Under Armour All-America Bowl selection

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode Pause

1:04 Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

0:45 Bulldogs take the field before National Championship game

1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

0:40 Georgia and Alabama fans file into Mercedes-Benz Stadium

0:52 Super fan proud of Georgia players

1:36 Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship