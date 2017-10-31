Justyn Ross honored for Under Armour All-America Bowl selection

Central wide receiver Justyn Ross has played like an All-American throughout his senior season as a Red Devil. On Tuesday, he was recognized for his skills.
Ross was presented with his Under Armour All-America Bowl jersey at a ceremony Tuesday at Central High School. The presentation was a chance for Ross, his family, his teammates and his friends to all celebrate before Ross and the Red Devils start their playoff run.
Ross' selection makes him the third Red Devil to play in the national all-star exhibition during head coach Jamey DuBose's time at Central, joining cornerback John Broussard and linebacker Markail Benton. The 2018 edition of the Under Armour All-American Bowl will be played on Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
"It felt good (to be honored) because I work hard, and my teammates work hard to help me," Ross said. "It's a blessing to be an Under Armour All-American."
Ross said when it comes to the All-America Bowl, he is most looking forward to facing off against the top high school seniors in the country. He laughed when asked about the skills competition and offered up that he has not decided whether or not he will participate.
.@_Jross5 and family celebrate his big achievement pic.twitter.com/RcPbXGEtIk— lesports (@lesports) October 31, 2017
Ross, a five-star wide receiver considered the top prospect in Alabama, has shown flashes of his freakish potential, especially in Central’s last two victories. Against Lee on Oct. 21, he reeled in a one-handed catch on a 30-yard score. One week later, he torched the Prattville defense to the tune of 184 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone.
Ross sure made it sound like his senior year so far has lived up to his high expectations.
“It’s been very enjoyable,” Ross said. “We’ve been winning a lot, and I feel like I’ve been contributing to my team a whole lot. We’re just chasing a ring right now.”
Ross’ recruitment has been narrowed down to five options, and on Tuesday he offered more insight on what’s next. Ross will be in Tuscaloosa Saturday to watch Alabama face SEC West rival LSU. On Nov. 18, he will take an official visit to Clemson when they host The Citadel.
Ross said each of his five finalists — Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Florida State — is still being considered, which still includes the Gators after they fired head coach Jim McElwain on Sunday.
Ross and the Red Devils have a bye week this week before the Class 7A playoffs begin next Friday.
Ross has been an important piece that helped DuBose post his first undefeated regular season in 12 years as a head coach. A 9-0 record right now is nice, but Ross would be the first to admit it means nothing if they don’t go undefeated from this point forward.
“I’m very excited,” Ross said. “I came up short my last two years. I refuse to come up short this year.”
Even though the talk will soon concern the entire Central team once again, Tuesday it was all about Ross. After the presentation ended, he spent several minutes taking photos as his relatives, fellow seniors and other teammates shuffled in and out of shots.
It was a special day for Ross, one which meant even more since he could share the moment with so many people.
“You always want to have a good support system,” Ross said. “I feel like I’ve got a great one behind me.”
