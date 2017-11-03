Sports

New track and field world rankings to shape Olympic entries

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 5:46 AM

MONACO

The IAAF says it will create a world rankings system to help decide qualification for the Olympics and world championships.

Track and field's governing body says Hungary-based analysts Elite Ltd. will help with "the build, management and maintenance of a new IAAF results and statistics database."

The IAAF says the rankings will operate next year and be used to shape entries to the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Details about how the rankings point system will work have not been finalized.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe says the rankings will give "a clear understanding of the hierarchy of competitions from national through to area and up to global events."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video