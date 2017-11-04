Felipe Massa to retire from F1 at end of season

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 file photo, Williams driver Felipe Massa of Brazil speaks during a media conference at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. Formula One driver Felipe Massa will retire at the end of the season, it was announced on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. The 36-year-old Brazilian driver was originally going to retire from the Williams team last season, but changed his mind after Valtteri Bottas suddenly left Williams to join Mercedes. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file AP Photo