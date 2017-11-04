Sports

Atromitos still tops Greek league despite scoreless draw

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 3:56 PM

ATHENS, Greece

Greek league leader Atromitos was held to a scoreless draw by visiting Panionios on Saturday.

The result ended a five-game winning streak for Atromitos, including away wins over defending champion Olympiakos and AEK Athens.

But Atromitos remained the only undefeated team, two points ahead of PAOK, and three from AEK. The two pursuers meet at AEK on Sunday.

Also, Asteras, until Saturday in joint last place, beat struggling Panathinaikos 1-0 with a late goal and Xanthi won at Panetolikos 3-1.

