UC Davis romps to 56-17 win over Idaho State

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 8:12 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho

Jake Maier threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-40 passing and Justin Williams ran for 92 yards and two scores as UC Davis cruised to a 56-17 win over Idaho State on Saturday.

The Aggies (5-4, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) took control early with a 21-point first quarter. Maier opened the scoring with a 36-yard strike to Wesley Preece just 1:42 into the game. After Williams ran it in from a yard out, Maier hooked up with Aaron Moore for a 41-yard score.

The Bengals (4-6, 2-5) cut the lead to 21-7 in the second quarter on Ty Flanagan's 4-yard TD run, but Maier connected with Logan Montgomery for a 33-yard score to stretch the lead back to 21.

Matt Peterson's 25-yard field goal and Flanagan's second TD run — a 2-yarder — pulled the Bengals within 28-17. They would get no closer. Flanagan totaled 77 yards on 16 rushes.

Maier added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter and the Aggies finished with three fourth-quarter TDs — Tehran Thomas' 2-yard run, Williams' 6-yard run and Josh Januska's 42-yard interception return score.

Keelan Doss snared 11 passes for 112 yards for the Aggies.

