Brihm's 5 TDs propel Bethune-Cookman past Morgan State 41-28

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 8:26 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

Larry Brihm Jr. threw for 354 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to lead Bethune-Cookman to a 41-28 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

Brihm finished 23-for-30 passing and spread the ball around, connecting with a different receiver on each touchdown. Jamaruz Thompkins added a 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Catching the TD throws for Bethune-Cookman (5-4, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) were Keavon Mitchell, Jawill Davis, Frank Brown, Que'Shaun Byrd and Ja-Quan Lumas.

Morgan State (1-8, 1-5) out-gained the Wildcats in total yardage, 504 to 471, and got 218 yards and two touchdowns from Eric Harrell, who had 19 carries. DeAndre Harris had touchdown throws to Dushon David and Manassah Bailey.

The win extends Bethune-Cookman's series advantage over Morgan State to 23-7.

