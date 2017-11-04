Sports

Central Arkansas beats Lamar 42-14

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 10:22 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas

Kierre Crossley had 136 yards from scrimmage and a TD run on Saturday night as Central Arkansas won its eighth straight and stayed undefeated in Southland Conference play with a 42-14 win over Lamar.

Crossley finished with 97 yards on the ground, Carlos Blackman added 58 yards and a score, and Cedric Battle had 55 yards and two TD runs. Hayden Hildebrand passed for 190 yards and two TDs with Brandon Myers catching three for 85 yards and a touchdown. The Bears (8-1, 7-0) are alone in first place in the conference standings.

The Cardinals (1-8, 0-7) capitalized on Central Arkansas' only turnover — a first-quarter interception — when Cole Starnes scored on a 2-yard run to tie it at 7. The Bears scored the next 35 points before Blake McKenzie's pass to Case Robinson pulled Lamar to 42-14 with 10:56 left in the game.

Lamar lost its seventh straight.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video