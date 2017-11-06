Ethier is free agent after Dodgers decline $17.5M option

FILE - In this March 18, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Andre Ethier 16) walk to the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, in Glendale, Ariz. The Dodgers have declined outfielder Andre Ethier's $17.5 million club option, making the longest-tenured player on the team a free agent. He was in the final year of an $85 million, five-year deal. The Dodgers will pay a $2.5 million buyout.