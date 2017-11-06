Judge bidding for rare double with BBWAA awards

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is a finalist for AL MVP and Rookie of the Year, giving him a chance to become just the third player to win the awards in the same year. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed the finalists for its major awards on Monday night, Nov. 6, 2017. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo