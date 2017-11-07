Sports

Police officer shot on duty meets NBA star Joel Embiid

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:21 AM

CAMDEN, N.J.

A New Jersey police officer who was shot while on duty got a chance to meet his favorite NBA star.

The Courier-Post reports Officer Patrick O'Hanlon enjoyed a cookout Sunday with Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid during a community event at the team's Camden practice facility.

The 21-year-old rookie officer, who was shot during an altercation Wednesday, donned an Embiid jersey after he was released from the hospital Saturday.

Camden County police spokesman Dan Keashen says the department wanted to make the connection after they found out O'Hanlon was a huge fan of the Sixers and Embiid. A spokesman for the Sixers says the team was happy to set up the meeting.

The suspect, 19-year-old Delronn Mahan, faces attempted murder and other charges. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video