Buffalo trio leads Bulls to 38-28 win over Bowling Green

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 11:16 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Tyree Jackson and Theo Anderson had career games, and Anthony Johnson went over 1,000 yards receiving to lead Buffalo to a 38-28 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Jackson was 23 of 37 passing for a career-high 406 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulls (4-6, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). It marked the first time that two players threw for at least 400 yards in a game in the same season for Buffalo. Drew Anderson, now injured, had 597 yards in a seven-overtime loss to Western Michigan.

Two of the touchdowns went to Johnson, who had eight receptions for 160 yards, pushing him to 1,048. It's the sixth 1,000-yard receiving season in Buffalo history, and Johnson is the fourth player to reach that milestone. Johnson had two TD receptions in the first quarter, including a career-best 69-yarder, as Buffalo jumped to a 21-7 lead.

Anderson carried 22 times for a career-high 133 yards. His 8-yard touchdown capped the scoring with 8:53 to play as Buffalo ended a six-game losing streak against Bowling Green.

Jarret Dodge threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns to keep the Falcons (2-8, 2-4) in the game.

