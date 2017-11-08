Sports

Yoo opens with a 65 to lead Blue Bay LPGA by 1 stroke

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 4:35 AM

HAINAN, China

Sun Young Yoo carded a seven-under 65 Wednesday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament.

Yoo had seven birdies and hit 12 of 14 fairways in a bogey-free round at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club. Xiang Sui of China had a 66 to hold second spot, one clear of five players at 5 under, including American Lizette Salas.

"Swing-wise, I kept the same thing. I just tried to have fun out there, and actually I had a lot of fun today," Yoo said.

Sui fell behind by two strokes with a bogey on the 15th hole, but was able to regain a stroke on the leader with birdies on her last two.

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park had 68 and was in a share of ninth at 4 under.

Defending champion Minjee Lee had six birdies, but she struggled to find consistency as she hit five bogeys to finish the round at 71.

Jessica Korda rebounded after a quadruple-bogey on the par-five third hole, hitting six birdies to finish at 1 under.

