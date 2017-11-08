Mauff, Muller lead first day of Key West powerboat races

Offshore powerboat racers William Mauff and Jay Muller have piloted WHM Motorsports to a Superboat class win during the first of three race days at the Key West World Championship in the Florida Keys.
Driver Mauff of East Setauket, New York, and throttleman Muller of Sallie River, New Jersey, averaged 99.42 mph Wednesday to outpace rivals, including defending champion and 2017 national titleholder Performance Boat Center.
Throttled by Miami's John Tomlinson and driven by Myrick Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, Performance ended the day in third place.
Leading the Superboat Unlimited class is CMS, driven by Bob Bull of Melbourne, Florida, and throttled by Randy Scism of Wintzville, Missouri. CMS achieved an average speed of 117.34 mph, the fastest in the 36-boat fleet.
Competitors are to race again Friday, with the finals scheduled Sunday.
