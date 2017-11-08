Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matt Martin
Sports

Andersen makes 35 saves, Maple Leafs beat Wild 4-2

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 11:20 PM

TORONTO

Frederik Andersen made 35 saves to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Nazem Kadri, Patrick Marleau, Connor Carrick and Connor Brown scored for Toronto. Playing with star center Auston Matthews out day to day with an upper-body injury, Toronto improved to 10-7-0.

Jason Zucker scored twice for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 15 shots. The Wild have lost three in a row to fall to 5-7-2.

Toronto coach Mike Babcock shifted Marleau to the middle with Matthews out. Matthews was scratched for the first time since being drafted in 2016, playing in 98 straight games including all 82 last year in his Calder Trophy winning campaign.

RANGERS 4, BRUINS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored two first-period goals 29 seconds apart, Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves and New York beat Boston for its fifth straight victory.

Pavel Buchnevich and Rick Nash also scored for the resurgent Rangers. They improved to 8-7-2 after losing seven of their first eight games.

David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston.

