Seven CVCC baseball players ink scholarships

More Videos

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Pause
Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby 2:50

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 4:16

Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

  • Seven CVCC baseball players sign scholarships

    CVCC's Casey Cobb, Charles Crosby, Cole Ganopulos, Brandon Hill, Kendall Marshall, Jacob Menders, Hunter Phillips and head coach Adam Thomas discuss the seven players' signing ceremony.

CVCC's Casey Cobb, Charles Crosby, Cole Ganopulos, Brandon Hill, Kendall Marshall, Jacob Menders, Hunter Phillips and head coach Adam Thomas discuss the seven players' signing ceremony. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
CVCC's Casey Cobb, Charles Crosby, Cole Ganopulos, Brandon Hill, Kendall Marshall, Jacob Menders, Hunter Phillips and head coach Adam Thomas discuss the seven players' signing ceremony. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

Sports

Seven CVCC baseball players ink scholarships

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

November 09, 2017 3:55 PM

Seven Chattahoochee Valley Community College baseball players signed scholarships on Thursday to go and play at four-year universities.

Pitcher Casey Cobb and outfielder/pitcher Brandon Hill signed with Alabama; Pitcher Cole Ganopulos signed with South Carolina; Pitcher Charles Crosby signed with Samford; Pitcher Kendall Marshall signed with Middle Georgia State; Pitcher Hunter Phillips signed with South Alabama and pitcher Jacob Menders signed with Virginia Military Institute.

Marshall will soon join Middle Georgia State, while Hill will transfer to Alabama in January. The other five have one season remaining with CVCC.

Cobb was the Pirates’ No. 1 pitcher last season. He pitched 90.2 innings, finishing the season with a 10-4 record, 96 strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA.

Cobb said it was a difficult decision to settle on a school, but after interacting with the Crimson Tide coaches, he knew he wanted to stay in the state.

“It’s a dream come true to play in the SEC,” Cobb said. “It’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait.”

Hill, meanwhile, gets the head start to Tuscaloosa. Hill had a wild 2017 season for CVCC, which included a freak injury as a result of a field tarp. He finished the year with a .291 batting average, one home run, 20 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Hill was described by CVCC head coach Adam Thomas as possibly the most talented player he’s coached in his 20-year career. Still, Hill said his recruitment didn’t pick up until late because of the injury scare.

While that made the process a bit more stressful, Hill said it made Thursday’s pay-off worthwhile.

“It’s been one of my dreams,” Hill said. “I loved the coaches there, and it’s where I want to be. It was a perfect situation for me, honestly.”

Joining Cobb and Hill in the Southeastern Conference is Ganopulos, who has actually been there before.

Ganopulos started his collegiate career at Auburn before opting to transfer to CVCC. He threw 40.2 innings last season, posting a 6-0 record with 32 strikeouts and a 1.33 ERA.

Ganopulos spoke highly of how Thomas and the other CVCC coaches prepared him to return to the SEC, which Ganopulos said was his ultimate goal.

“It was humbling, honestly. Going to Auburn, I felt like I just settled in and it just didn’t work out,” Ganopulos said. “To come here, really get everything together and develop under coach Thomas and my teammates just really helped. It was a good experience.”

For Thomas, seeing all seven of these players sign was something that admittedly pulled on his heartstrings.

“I’m not a coach — I’m a daddy,” Thomas said. “I’m just as proud and I’m just as emotional seeing this as it does watching my biological son. I may not have created them, but I’ve helped raise them.”

Ganopulos added that as big as this moment was for his career, it meant even more to be surrounded by his teammates.

“These are some of my guys,” Ganopulos said. “We’re really good friends, and it’s just awesome to share this moment with them.”

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Pause
Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby 2:50

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 4:16

Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

View More Video