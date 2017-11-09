Sports

Alabama freshman Collin Sexton to serve one-game suspension

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 8:09 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Alabama point guard Collin Sexton will serve a one-game suspension for violating NCAA rules.

Athletic director Greg Byrne said Thursday that the highly recruited freshman will make his Crimson Tide debut next week in the home opener against Lipscomb. He will miss Alabama's first game Friday night against Memphis in the Veterans Classic.

Byrne had announced before Alabama's exhibition game Monday night that the NCAA had not reinstated Sexton. He didn't specify what NCAA rules were broken.

Sexton was rated one of the nation's Top 10 recruits and was the centerpiece of coach Avery Johnson's recruiting class.

He averaged 32.6 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

