Sports

Shanshan Feng leads Blue Bay LPGA after 3 rounds

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 5:21 AM

HAINAN, China

Shanshan Feng carded a 1-over 73 Friday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA.

Feng, who won last week in Japan, had an up-and-down day with three birdies and four bogeys to leave herself at 7-under 209 overall. Feng is looking to become the first back-to-back winner of 2017.

"Given that today was actually very, very windy, I really held up ground, especially with my approach shots to the greens," Feng said.

Second-round leader Ashleigh Buhai (76) dropped to third place, two strokes behind Feng. Moriya Jutanugarn (68) hit seven birdies to move up six places into second at 6 under.

"It's been pretty solid so far this week," Jutanugarn said. "It just helps to be patient a lot on this golf course. Some lucky bounce and just ... it's golf. I'm really enjoying this week so far."

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park and Na Yeon Choi (both 68) moved up from 20th place into a tie for fourth.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video