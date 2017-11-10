Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman: I was abused by doctor

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, United States' Aly Raisman shows off her silver medal after the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Six-time Olympic medal winning gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor. Raisman tells “60 Minutes” she was 15 when she was first treated by Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent more than two decades working with athletes at USA Gymnastics but now is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Dmitri Lovetsky, FIle AP Photo