Sports

Canadian hoops star Barrett to play college ball at Duke

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:48 PM

BRAMPTON, Ontario

Canadian basketball phenom R.J. Barrett will play at Duke.

The 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, announced his much-anticipated decision Friday after narrowing his choices to Kentucky, Duke and Oregon.

Barrett is regarded as the world's best player for his age, and last summer earned MVP honors in leading Canada to the gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

The 6-foot-6 wing will graduate from Montverde Academy in Florida this spring.

He's a projected top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and could join Anthony Bennett (2013) and Andrew Wiggins (2014) as Canadians selected first overall.

He also earned MVP honors in the Basketball Without Borders game last February in New Orleans, and was the fourth-youngest player in the history of the Nike Hoop Summit, which pits a world high school select team against the best high school players in the U.S.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video