Sports

BYU G Nick Emery withdraws from school amid investigation

AP Sports Writer

November 10, 2017 8:13 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

BYU guard Nick Emery has withdrawn from school amid an investigation into the junior receiving improper benefits from a booster.

The school said in a release Friday that it is working with the NCAA regarding Emery's eligibility.

BYU and the NCAA are investigating whether a booster paid for Emery to travel to concerts and an amusement park and gave him a new car to use. BYU has released few details about the investigation but said in statements that it contacted the NCAA after receiving some kind of information and has hired a law firm that's familiar with violations of NCAA rules to run their probe.

Emery served as a captain in 2016-17 and was third on the team with 13.1 points per game and second with 75 3-pointers.

