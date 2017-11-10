Sports

East Tennessee State extends Forbes' deal through 2021-22

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 8:16 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes has agreed to a contract extension running through 2021-22 after leading the Buccaneers to an NCAA Tournament berth last season.

Forbes led ETSU to a 27-8 record last season that included a Southern Conference Tournament championship and a share of the league's regular-season title. ETSU lost 80-65 to Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament .

ETSU went 24-12 in 2015-16, Forbes' first season.

ETSU athletic director Scott Carter said in a release Friday that "I've known Coach Forbes for over a decade and can't think of a better person to carry Buccaneer basketball's culture into the future."

Forbes said Carter's "vision for the future of ETSU athletics is something I want to be a part of now, and in the future."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video