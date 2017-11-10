Sports

No. 13 West Virginia women rout CCSU 102-52

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 9:52 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Teana Muldrow scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 13 West Virginia in a 102-52 rout of Central Connecticut State on Friday night in a season opener.

Muldrow was 11 of 19 from the field to reach her 11th career double-double. Naomi Davenport added 17 points and 11 rebounds in her debut for the Mountaineers. Kristina King added 14 points and Katrina Pardee 13.

Kiana Patterson scored 14 points and Morgan Johnson had 11 for Central Connecticut State.

Muldrow scored 20 points, and Davenport and Pardee added 11 as the Mountaineers built a 57-26 halftime lead and cruised from there.

Davenport, a junior college transfer, started in place Tynice Martin, who did not play due an injury she sustained at Team U.S.A. tryouts. Martin was the Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player and is out until December.

