Cabbil does damage early in Liberty's 87-42 win over Summit

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 2:31 AM

LYNCHBURG, Va.

Lovell Cabbil scored 14 points and Isaiah Williams and Ezra Talbert each scored 13 and Liberty controlled Division-III level Summit from the outset in an 87-42 win on Friday.

Williams finished 9 for 11 from the free-throw line and Keegan McDowell added 11 points for the Flames.

Cabbil scored nine points in a little more than the first seven minutes when Liberty built a 21-2 lead with 12:42 to play before halftime. The Flames closed the game with a 9-0 run. Liberty shot 28 for 54 (51.9 percent) from the floor but was just 5 for 22 (22.7 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

Liberty controlled the game down low with a 39-23 rebounding edge, outscored Summit 46-12 inside and committed just nine turnovers.

Preston Hucakby and Will Smoot each scored 12 points for Summit. The Defenders suited 18 players for the game and 15 saw action.

