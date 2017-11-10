Sports

Charlotte routs D-III Methodist, rolls to a 116-76 victory

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Austin Ajukwa and Milos Supica each scored 18 points and led seven players in double-figure scoring as Charlotte routed Division III Methodist, 116-76 in the season opener Friday night.

The 116-point total is the most Charlotte has scored in a game during the Mark Price era.

The 49ers shot 62.7 percent from the field (42 of 67), including 11 of 22 from beyond the three-point arc, and converted 21 of 28 (75 percent) from the line.

Charlotte built an 18-point lead in the first half, taking a 54-36 lead into intermission, but ran away in the second half, outscoring Methodist 62-40 in the final period.

Davion Ayabarreno hit 9 of 16 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from deep, to total 25 points to lead Methodist. The Monarchs hit 27 of 67 shots from the field (40.3 percent), including 6 of 18 from deep.

