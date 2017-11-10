Sports

No. 22 Oklahoma women beat Belmont 96-73

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 11:21 PM

NORMAN, Okla.

Vionise Pierre-Louis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds to help No. 22 Oklahoma women beat Belmont 96-73 on Friday night.

Maddie Manning added 17 points and seven boards, Mandy Simpson scored 12, and LaNesia Williams and Gabbi Ortiz added 10 each. The Sooners shot 50 percent of 70 attempts and had a 58-28 edge on points in the paint.

Oklahoma had its largest lead at 61-29 after opening the second half with a 12-0 run. The Bruins responded with 11 straight points to get to 61-40 but got the deficit no closer than 18 the rest of the way.

Sally McCabe led Belmont with 18 points, Darby Maggard scored 14 and Kylee Smith 11. The Bruins never led and trailed by 17 after the first quarter.

