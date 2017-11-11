Sports

Hartford holds on, beats Central Connecticut St. 85-84 in OT

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.

John Carroll, who had a career-high 26 points, hit a late jumper in the extra period to give Hartford just enough cushion to hold off Central Connecticut State for an 85-84 overtime win on Friday night.

Carroll's jumper gave Hartford an 81-79 lead with 1:28 remaining. Jack Hobbs and Travis Weatherington made four straight free throws to seal the win. CCSU's Tyler Kohl hit a trey in the last second for the final score.

Carroll also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists. J.R. Lynch had 16 points with five assists, Weatherington finished with 14 points and Jason Dunne added 13 for the Hawks.

Hobbs hit a 3-pointer for a 75-73 lead with 25 seconds left in regulation. Kohl, who finished with 21 points, forced overtime when he drove for a layup with 25 seconds left.

Austin Nehls had 18 points and Mustafa Jones added 12 for CCSU.

