Northridge beat NAIA Life Pacific 76-50

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 2:07 AM

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.

Freshman Terrell Gomez scored 15 points, Tavrion Dawson added 14 points, and Cal State Northridge beat NAIA Life Pacific 76-50 on Friday night.

Gomez is one of six true freshmen for CSUN, which has won 15 straight home openers.

Micheal Warren chipped in 13 points, Lyrik Shreiner 11 and Zeno Lake had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Matadors, who outrebounded Life Pacific 50-31. Four CSUN players made two 3-pointers as the Matadors were 9 of 20 from distance.

CSUN jumped out to a 9-2 lead and led 37-27 at halftime, with 10 points from Gomez and Warren's eight.

Jonathan Cortez led Life Pacific with 24 points and 13 rebounds. James Noble scored 14 points for the Warriors, who shot 33 percent from the field and 47 percent at the line.

