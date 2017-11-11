Sports

Santa Clara has 6 in double figures, routs La Verne 120-70

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 2:11 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

KJ Feagin scored 21 points to help Santa Clara cruise to a 120-70 victory over Division III La Verne in a season opener on Friday night.

Three freshmen scored in double figures for the Broncos. Shaquille Walters, from London, England, scored 20 points. Matt Turner added 13 points and Josip Vrankic chipped in 10.

Henry Caruso scored 14 points and Matt Hauser had 10 for Santa Clara, which shot 62 percent from the field and made 24 of 29 free throws.

Connor Head had 14 points to lead La Verne.

The Broncos opened on an 8-0 run, had a double-digit lead five minutes into the game and cruised from there.

It was the first of a four-game homestand for Santa Clara before beginning the Great Alaska Shootout in Anchorage, Alaska against Idaho on Nov. 22.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video