Sports

Richardson, Braxton lead Weber St past rival Utah St 65-59

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 2:17 AM

OGDEN, Utah

Ryan Richardson scored 20 points, Zach Braxton added 18 and Weber State held off Utah State 65-59 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Aggies cut a 10-point deficit to two with 3:02 remaining and was down by four with 22 seconds remaining when Braxton came up with a block. Dusty Baker then found Braxton behind the defense for a breakaway dunk with 15 seconds to go to seal the win.

It was the first time Weber State beat its in-state rival in back-to-back games since winning in 1998 and 1999.

Utah State made just one of its first eight shots and was 4-of-20 shooting with 7:26 to play in the first half but Weber State hit a cold spot, missing seven straight and only led 27-24 at the half.

A 10-2 run, with Richardson scoring the last four from the line, had the Wildcats up 10 with 6:09 to play.

Alex Dargenton led Utah State with 12 points.

