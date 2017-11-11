Sports

After leaving Las Vegas, Shipachyov signs contract in KHL

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 8:02 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Russian forward Vadim Shipachyov has signed with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League after quitting a deal with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

Shipachyov returns to the team where he won two KHL championships. He is on a one-year contract which leaves him free to play at the Winter Olympics.

Vegas said Thursday that Shipachyov's contract was ended after he refused to play for its AHL affiliate. He is officially considered "voluntarily retired" from the NHL.

The center was Vegas' second-ever signing and he arrived amid hype from his performances in the KHL and for the Russian national team.

Shipachyov scored in his first game for Vegas but that was the only goal of his three-game NHL career.

