Isolated in Gulf, Qatar campaigns to protect 2022 World Cup

Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, poses for a photo following an interview with The Associated Press in Sheffield, England on Thursday Nov. 9 2017. Following comments earlier this year attributed to German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel, Al Thawadi said Thursday that "Qatar does not support terrorism. Qatar is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism." Rob Harris AP Photo