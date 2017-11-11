Perry's huge day leads Navy past SMU 43-40

Navy's Malcolm Perry ran for 282 yards with four touchdowns in his first start at quarterback and backup kicker J.R. Osborn hit an 18-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Navy a 43-40 victory over SMU on Saturday.
Perry was originally recruited as a quarterback, but converted to slotback in the spring. Starting quarterback Zach Abey was active after suffering a shoulder injury last week against Temple, but Perry got the nod to run the triple-option offense and that proved to be a wise decision for Navy (6-3, 4-3 American Athletic Conference).
Perry had the third most rushing yards in school history before leaving late in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.
SMU quarterback Ben Hicks threw a 29-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton and then completed another pass to Trey Quinn for a 2-point conversion that tied the game, 40-40, with 3:32 remaining to play.
Garret Lewis entered for the injured Perry and handed the ball to fullback Anthony Gargiulo, who managed 50 yards on two carries to the Mustangs' 9-yard line that eventually set up the game-winning kick.
Gargiulo finished with a career-high 145 yards on 15 carries and had the game's first touchdown on a 4-yard run. The Midshipmen snapped a three-game losing streak and became bowl-eligible for the sixth consecutive season.
The Mustangs (6-4, 3-3) struggled against the Midshipmen's running attack, allowing 559 yards.
Perry gave Navy a 27-11 lead with a 92-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter_the second longest run in school history.
Trailing 34-11 at the half, SMU got back in the game on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hicks to Sutton and a 3-yard touchdown run by Xavier Jones early in the third quarter. Jones finished with 106 yards on 18 carries.
THE TAKEAWAY
SMU: The Mustangs are already bowl-eligible and and the future looks bright with sophomore Ben Hicks at quarterback. However, this loss against Navy likely ends SMU's shot for an AAC West Division crown.
Navy: The Midshipmen qualified for a bowl game for the 14th time in the past 15 years. When Navy's offense is clicking, they are difficult for any opponent to stop.
UP NEXT
SMU: The Mustangs play another road game at Memphis, which sits atop the AAC's West Division.
Navy: The Midshipmen travel to South Bend, Ind., for their annual matchup against Notre Dame. Navy won last year's game 28-27 and are 13-76-1 all-time against the Irish.
Comments