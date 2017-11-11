Sports

Perry's huge day leads Navy past SMU 43-40

Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:48 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Navy's Malcolm Perry ran for 282 yards with four touchdowns in his first start at quarterback and backup kicker J.R. Osborn hit an 18-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Navy a 43-40 victory over SMU on Saturday.

Perry was originally recruited as a quarterback, but converted to slotback in the spring. Starting quarterback Zach Abey was active after suffering a shoulder injury last week against Temple, but Perry got the nod to run the triple-option offense and that proved to be a wise decision for Navy (6-3, 4-3 American Athletic Conference).

Perry had the third most rushing yards in school history before leaving late in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.

SMU quarterback Ben Hicks threw a 29-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton and then completed another pass to Trey Quinn for a 2-point conversion that tied the game, 40-40, with 3:32 remaining to play.

Garret Lewis entered for the injured Perry and handed the ball to fullback Anthony Gargiulo, who managed 50 yards on two carries to the Mustangs' 9-yard line that eventually set up the game-winning kick.

Gargiulo finished with a career-high 145 yards on 15 carries and had the game's first touchdown on a 4-yard run. The Midshipmen snapped a three-game losing streak and became bowl-eligible for the sixth consecutive season.

The Mustangs (6-4, 3-3) struggled against the Midshipmen's running attack, allowing 559 yards.

Perry gave Navy a 27-11 lead with a 92-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter_the second longest run in school history.

Trailing 34-11 at the half, SMU got back in the game on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hicks to Sutton and a 3-yard touchdown run by Xavier Jones early in the third quarter. Jones finished with 106 yards on 18 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: The Mustangs are already bowl-eligible and and the future looks bright with sophomore Ben Hicks at quarterback. However, this loss against Navy likely ends SMU's shot for an AAC West Division crown.

Navy: The Midshipmen qualified for a bowl game for the 14th time in the past 15 years. When Navy's offense is clicking, they are difficult for any opponent to stop.

UP NEXT

SMU: The Mustangs play another road game at Memphis, which sits atop the AAC's West Division.

Navy: The Midshipmen travel to South Bend, Ind., for their annual matchup against Notre Dame. Navy won last year's game 28-27 and are 13-76-1 all-time against the Irish.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video