USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., back, pulls in a pass for a touchdown over Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski AP Photo
Sports

No. 15 USC clinches Pac-12 South in 38-24 win over Colorado

AP Sports Writer

November 11, 2017 8:01 PM

BOULDER, Colo.

Sam Darnold tossed two TD passes and ran for another , Ajene Harris intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a score, and No. 15 Southern California beat Colorado 38-24 on Saturday to wrap up the Pac-12 South title.

Darnold threw for 329 yards as he improved to 18-3 as a starter. Tailback Ronald Jones II had 142 yards to surpass Mike Garrett for sixth place on the Trojans' all-time rushing list.

Southern Cal (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 11 CFP) led 27-0 in the third quarter, but needed to weather a late Colorado comeback. The Trojans blocked two field goals to move to 12-0 against the Buffaloes (5-6, 2-6).

Juwann Winfree had a big day for Colorado by hauling in TD passes of 79 and 57 yards. Steven Montez threw for 376 yards.

A pivotal play in the game was when Colorado tried to get something going with about a minute left before halftime and down 14-0. Montez forced a pass to the outside that Harris stepped in front of, tip-toed along the out-of-bounds line and headed into the end zone.

Harris had another interception in the fourth quarter that nearly went for a score. As he was being tackled, Harris pitched the ball to Marvel Tell III, who took it about 27 yards for a TD. The replay booth took a look and ruled that Harris' knee was down before the pitch.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: This should please coach Clay Helton — the Trojans turned in big plays on offense, defense and special teams. This should not — a blocked punt that set up a short score by Phillip Lindsay to make it 27-14 in the third quarter.

Colorado: They Buffaloes remain a win away from reaching bowl eligibility for a second straight season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

USC will be trending up after turning in a dominant first half and something less than that in the second.

A NICE RING

Colorado linebacker Trent Headley trotted out to the field on senior day, dropped to a knee near his cheerleader girlfriend and asked her to marry him . She said yes.

THIS & THAT

The temperature at kickoff was 59 degrees. The last time the Trojans played a game in the snow was Nov. 30, 1957, at Notre Dame. ... Trojans PK Chase McGrath missed a 40-yard field goal and an extra point. ... The last time USC blocked two field goals in a game was Nov. 4, 2011, against Colorado.

UP NEXT

USC: Closes out the regular season against UCLA.

Colorado: After a bye week, travels to Utah on Nov. 25. The Buffs are 32-28-3 all-time against the Utes.

  Comments  

